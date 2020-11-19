Guido Bertolaso: "Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid" | Cosenza Page CosenzaPage

Guido Bertolaso: “Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid”

19 Novembre 2020 | Attualità | Nessun commento

Tra febbraio e marzo ci sarà una terza ondata Covid e se qualcuno pensa che a Natale saremo tutti belli liberi dal virus si sbaglia”: è quanto ha detto Guido Bertolaso partecipando alla trasmissione “105 Friends” di Radio 105.

