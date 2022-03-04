Scossa di terremoto 4.1 al largo costa vibonese | Cosenza Page CosenzaPage

Scossa di terremoto 4.1 al largo costa vibonese

4 Marzo 2022 | attualità | Nessun commento

Un terremoto di magnitudo ML 4.1 è avvenuto nella zona: Tirreno Meridionale (MARE), alle 22:17:53 con coordinate geografiche (lat, lon) 38.618, 15.623 ad una profondità di 165 km.

Il terremoto è stato localizzato da: Sala Sismica INGV-Roma.

