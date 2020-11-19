Boccia il 23 novembre presiede dalla Calabria la Conferenza Stato-Regioni | Cosenza Page CosenzaPage

Boccia il 23 novembre presiede dalla Calabria la Conferenza Stato-Regioni

19 Novembre 2020 | Politica | Nessun commento

Il ministro per gli Affari regionali e le Autonomie, Francesco Boccia, lunedì 23 novembre presidierà le sedute della Conferenza Unificata e della Conferenza Stato-Regioni, previste dalle 12.30, da Catanzaro, dalla sede della Regione Calabria.

