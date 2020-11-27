Ordinanza di Speranza, Calabria passa a zona arancione | Cosenza Page CosenzaPage

Ordinanza di Speranza, Calabria passa a zona arancione

27 Novembre 2020 | Politica | Nessun commento

Il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, firmerà una nuova ordinanza con cui dispone l’area arancione per le Regioni Calabria, Lombardia e Piemonte e l’area gialla per le Regioni Liguria e Sicilia. L’ordinanza sarà in vigore dal 29 novembre.

