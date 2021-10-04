Regionali, secondo la prima Proiezione in netto vantaggio Roberto Occhiuto con il 52,9%, il 25,6% per Amalia Bruni | Cosenza Page CosenzaPage

Cosenza Page Quotidiano Online | cronaca, news, notizie, sport, politica, chiesa, attualita', Cosenza, Rende, cosentino, Calabria

Regionali, secondo la prima Proiezione in netto vantaggio Roberto Occhiuto con il 52,9%, il 25,6% per Amalia Bruni

4 Ottobre 2021 | in primo piano, politica | Nessun commento

Advertisement
In base alla prima Proiezione del consorzio Opinio Italia per la Rai, alle regionali in Calabria il candidato Roberto Occhiuto (centrodestra) raggiunge il 52,9%, seguito da Amalia Cecilia Bruni (centrosinistra) con il 25,6%; al terzo posto Luigi de Magistris con il 19,4%, ultimo Mario Oliverio con il 2,1%.

Commenta

ti potrebbe interessare anche...

pubblicità